Boilermakers' union seeking 5 apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 5 of the Boilermakers union will begin taking applications Monday for five boilermaker construction apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 5 office, 24 Van Siclen Ave. in Floral Park, from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Monday of each month, excluding legal holidays. The recruitment period ends March 18, 2019.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or it equivalent, be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation, pass a drug and alcohol test, and attend related instruction classes.

More information is available at neaac.net or by calling 516-326-2500.

