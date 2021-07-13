The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 200 of the plumbers union is taking applications for 25 plumber apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union's office, 375 Central Ave. in Bohemia, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, except on legal holidays, until July 23. The form must be returned via certified postal mail with return receipt by July 30.

Applicants should be 18 or older, live on Long Island, have a high school diploma or its equivalent and have completed one year of High School Algebra. They should be physically able to do the work, have a driver’s license, be able to read and understand instructions in English, take aptitude and drug tests, have reliable transportation and buy instruction materials costing $200 per year.

For more information, call 631-567-3083.