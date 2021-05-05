The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 40 and Local 361 of the Ironworkers union will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 100 outside ironworker apprenticeships, officials said.

The recruitment will take place on the internet at nycironworkers.org from 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, to 3 p.m. on May 19.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass aptitude and drug tests, be physically able to do the work and be able to follow written directions. A $25 testing fee must be paid via money order.

More information is available by calling 718-433-4195.