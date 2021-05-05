TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Ironworkers' union to recruit 100 apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 40 and Local 361 of the Ironworkers union will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 100 outside ironworker apprenticeships, officials said.

The recruitment will take place on the internet at nycironworkers.org from 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, to 3 p.m. on May 19.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, pass aptitude and drug tests, be physically able to do the work and be able to follow written directions. A $25 testing fee must be paid via money order.

More information is available by calling 718-433-4195.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

