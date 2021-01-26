The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 30 of the Operating Engineers union is recruiting 25 stationary engineer apprentices through Feb. 5, officials said.

Applications can be obtained from the Local 30 office, 16-16 Whitestone Expwy. in Whitestone, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays.

The forms must be returned via certified mail with a postmark no later than March 1.

Applicants will be required to take a math test and must score at least 85% out of 100%.

Applicants must be 18 years or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be legally able to work in the United States, be physically able to do the work, have a driver’s license and reliable transportation.

For more information, call 718-847-8484.