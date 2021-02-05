The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the High-Rise Concrete Carpenters union of New York City will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 100 apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained in person at the New York City District Council of Carpenters' training center, 395 Hudson St., in Manhattan, from 7 to 7:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month through Nov. 10.

Applicants must present a government-issued picture ID to receive a form.

Completed applications should be mailed to NYCDCC Training Center, 395 Hudson St., Second Floor, New York, NY 10014 with a postmark that is no later than five business days from the date that the form was given out.

Applicants are required to attend a four-hour orientation and to submit to an interview. Latecomers will be disqualified.

Applicants must be 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and be legally able to work in the United States.

More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.