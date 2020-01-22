NYS unions lost 140,000 members in 2019, data shows

Unions in New York State lost 140,000 members last year, the second decline in as many years, new federal data show.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday the ranks of private-sector and government-worker unions in the state totaled 1.73 million in 2019, down 7.5% from a year earlier.

The bureau did not release data for Long Island and the state’s other nine regions. However, local labor experts and union activists said there are about 250,000 union members in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The statewide drop in union membership between 2018 and last year coincided with a decline of 1.8% in the number of people employed, from 8.40 million to 8.25 million.