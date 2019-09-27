TODAY'S PAPER
Northwell and GoHealth replace Huntington's Cure Urgent Care

The urgent care facility at 241 E. Main

The urgent care facility at 241 E. Main St. in Huntington had been run by Cure Urgent Care.   Photo Credit: Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Northwell Health and GoHealth Urgent Care have opened an urgent care facility at 241 E. Main St. in Huntington.

It's the 52nd urgent care location the two groups have jointly opened in New York under the Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care name.

GoHealth said the facility will serve Huntington and Centerport.

The space was previously used by Cure Urgent Care, which GoHealth said shut down.

GoHealth said some Cure Urgent Care staffers are remaining at the location.

Atlanta-based GoHealth operates 125 urgent care centers across the United States. It partners with Northwell at its New York facilities.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell, with 70,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state. It operates 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and has more than 13,600 affiliated physicians.

