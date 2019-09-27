TODAY'S PAPER
PM Pediatrics is expanding in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania 

The new PM Pediatrics will be the third

The new PM Pediatrics will be the third in Pennsylvania and 49th overall; pictured is the North Babylon branch. Photo Credit: Chris Ware

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
New Hyde Park-based PM Pediatrics said Thursday it has opened a pediatric urgent care facility in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania. 

The group said the new location, which opened earlier this week, is its third in the state and 49th overall.

“We continue to expand across the country as we see a growing need for the specialized community-based pediatric urgent care we offer, especially late at night,” said Dr. Jeffrey Schor, co-founder of PM Pediatrics.

PM Pediatrics locations are open until midnight every day. Their locations are staffed by board-certified pediatric emergency physicians and pediatricians.

PM Pediatrics is in expansion mode nationwide. The pediatric urgent care group said it expects to open at least 10 more locations by the end of 2019. 

PM Pediatrics operates eight locations on Long Island, including its original location in Syosset.

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

