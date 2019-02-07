TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
39° Good Morning
Business

Applications for U.S. jobless aid fell to low level of 234,000

Businesses are hiring at a healthy pace that has surprised economists, who expected job gains would slow as the number of unemployed dwindled.

The U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday in Washington,

The U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dropped sharply last week, a sign that layoffs are rare and the job market is strong.

The Labor Department says weekly applications for jobless aid fell 19,000 to 234,000, a low level that indicates businesses are holding onto their employees. Applications are a proxy for layoffs. The four-week average, a less volatile figure, rose to 224,750.

Businesses are hiring at a healthy pace that has surprised economists, who expected job gains would slow as the number of unemployed dwindled. The jobless rate stood at just 4 percent last month, when employers added 304,000 jobs, the most in nearly a year. With labor scarce, many companies are reluctant to let workers go, likely because they fear it will be hard to replace them.

In its 10th year of expansion, the economy faces an unusual number of headwinds. But so far, employers have largely shrugged them off. The 35-day partial government shutdown likely sliced growth in the first quarter by roughly 0.3 percentage points at an annual rate, economists say. Other challenges loom: Slowing growth in Europe and China is weighing on U.S. exports. And an ongoing trade fight with China could further ding the U.S. economy.

Many economic reports are still delayed because of the shutdown, making it difficult to gauge the impact of these trends. The first estimate of the economy's growth in the final three months of last year won't be released until the end of this month, nearly 30 days later than scheduled.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Michael and Megan Ross of Rockville Centre, with LI family invents hands-free ice pack for kids
A tronchetto roll stuffed with smoked and fresh New pizzeria serves wood-fired Detroit-style pies
Richard Hamburger walks by the Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Nonprofit to take over historic mill preservation
Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville is seen in $50M project would include assisted-living facility
Air Force Technical Sergeant Kelvin Rodriguez surprised his Dad surprises son at school after last deployment
A caller targeted The American Hotel in Sag Officials: Rise of 'swatting' hoaxes costly, risky