A cleaning supplies company with more than 850 employees in Suffolk County has been purchased by private equity investors from Chicago, officials said Thursday.

A controlling interest in U.S. Nonwovens Corp. has been acquired by the investment firm Wind Point Partners for an undisclosed amount.

Wind Point will own a majority stake and several U.S. Nonwovens executives will have a minority stake.

U.S. Nonwovens was family owned. It produces private-label cleaning supplies for major retail chains, including baby wipes and products for pet care and car care. The Brentwood company has nine factories, sales offices and distribution centers around the globe.

The county’s Industrial Development Agency ratified the sale of U.S. Nonwovens on Thursday. The IDA's approval was necessary because in 2013 the agency provided nearly $2 million in tax breaks over 12 to 15 years to keep the business from leaving.

Since then, U.S. Nonwovens has spent $14.7 million to add a facility in Commack and has exceeded its job commitment by about 100 positions, according to IDA records. Employees earn $33,130, on average, per year.

U.S. Nonwovens’ CEO Shervin Zade and another executive, Rody Mehdizadeh, are part of the new ownership group, according to a letter from Wind Point managing director David M. Stott.

Stott said 35-year-old Wind Point has purchased other consumer products manufacturers and can help U.S. Nonwovens expand its portfolio of products and purchase other businesses.

“We have a proven track record of partnering with companies for growth,” he said. “We fully intend to uphold the reputation and culture of the company while investing in its future growth.”

Zade and Mehdizadeh are expected to remain with U.S. Nonwovens for at least five years, officials said Thursday.

IDA executive director Anthony J. Catapano said Thursday the Zade family “will have a material interest or ownership in the new entity.” He noted U.S. Nonwovens “has exceeded what they promised to us” in terms of hiring and capital investment.

IDA board member Josh Slaughter asked if Wind Point has committed to keeping the company on Long Island.

Catapano said, “At this point, they have indicated they expect to continue. But there is always a concern with private equity firms that they [local businesses] could leave.”