TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
Business

Usher helps raise millions for Northwell Health at private concert on LI

Usher performed at Northwell Health's 14th annual Feinstein

Usher performed at Northwell Health's 14th annual Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research Summer Concert at Old Westbury Gardens on July 11.  Photo Credit: Northwell Health

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Northwell Health said a private concert headlined by singer-songwriter Usher helped raise more than $3.4 million to support medical innovations at the health system's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.

The concert took place July 11 at Old Westbury Gardens.

The annual Feinstein Concert has raised more than $25 million over the past 14 years. Past headliners include Fergie, Pitbull and OneRepublic.

Sponsorships to attend the show started at $3,500, Northwell said. 

“We are grateful to our benefactors and philanthropists — their support enables us to achieve our not-for-profit mission to produce knowledge to cure disease,” said Dr. Kevin J. Tracey, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes, in a statement.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 69,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Nearly 200 Long Island veterans and their family For veterans, sailing off LI brings sense of calm
James Altadonna Jr., left, Democratic candidate for Oyster Town clerk files complaint against incumbent
A 26-year-old man was critically injured Monday night Police: Ambulance struck, injured pedestrian
Firefighters battle a blaze at a Muttontown estate Mid-morning fire breaks out in LI mansion
Some Nassau County and police officials suggested that Search Nassau County's 2018 payroll
The retrofitted truck will visit Long Island communities Mobile farmers market offers local produce
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search