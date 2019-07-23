Northwell Health said a private concert headlined by singer-songwriter Usher helped raise more than $3.4 million to support medical innovations at the health system's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.

The concert took place July 11 at Old Westbury Gardens.

The annual Feinstein Concert has raised more than $25 million over the past 14 years. Past headliners include Fergie, Pitbull and OneRepublic.

Sponsorships to attend the show started at $3,500, Northwell said.

“We are grateful to our benefactors and philanthropists — their support enables us to achieve our not-for-profit mission to produce knowledge to cure disease,” said Dr. Kevin J. Tracey, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes, in a statement.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 69,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.