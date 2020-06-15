TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Upstate company recruits on LI for 24 electrician apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
USIS Electric Inc., a service and installation company based in upstate Pearl River, is recruiting on Long Island, officials said.

USIS is taking applications for 24 electrician apprentices. Besides the Island, the company is recruiting in the Hudson Valley and New York City to fill the positions.

Forms are available at the USIS headquarters, 35 W. Jefferson Ave. in Pearl River, on weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m., excluding holidays. Applicants must apply in person by April 29, 2021 and practice social distancing and other measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be able to do the work and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 845-353-9242.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

