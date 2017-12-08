TODAY'S PAPER
Veeco Instruments shares fall on Chinese court ruling

Nexus ion beam deposition system in the Veeco

Nexus ion beam deposition system in the Veeco facility in Plainview on July 18, 2012. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Ken Schachter  kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Shares of Plainview-based Veeco Instruments Inc. lost about a quarter of their value Friday morning after a court delivered a blow in its patent infringement battle with a Chinese rival.

Stock in the maker of tools used to manufacture light-emitting diodes and semiconductor devices tumbled $3.66 to $11 in Friday morning trading after a Chinese court ruled that Veeco must stop “importing, making, selling and offering to sell” a key product that the court said infringed on a patent held by Shanghai-based Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc., known as AMEC.

In a news release issued by Veeco after Thursday’s market close, Veeco said the Thursday ruling by the Fujian High Court came without hearing Veeco’s arguments on the alleged infringement.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

