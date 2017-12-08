Shares of Plainview-based Veeco Instruments Inc. lost about a quarter of their value Friday morning after a court delivered a blow in its patent infringement battle with a Chinese rival.

Stock in the maker of tools used to manufacture light-emitting diodes and semiconductor devices tumbled $3.66 to $11 in Friday morning trading after a Chinese court ruled that Veeco must stop “importing, making, selling and offering to sell” a key product that the court said infringed on a patent held by Shanghai-based Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc., known as AMEC.

In a news release issued by Veeco after Thursday’s market close, Veeco said the Thursday ruling by the Fujian High Court came without hearing Veeco’s arguments on the alleged infringement.

