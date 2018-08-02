Veeco Instruments reports wider loss on noncash charge; revenue surges
The company took a $252 impairment charge on Ultratech, a company it bought in 2017.
Veeco Instruments Inc., which makes equipment used to manufacture light-emitting diodes and semiconductors, on Thursday reported higher second-quarter revenue and a widening loss due to a $252 million noncash charge.
The Plainview company reported a 40.6 percent surge in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, to $157.8 million.
It posted a loss of $237.6 million in its results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The company attributed the loss to the performance of San Jose, California-based Ultratech Inc., which Veeco acquired in February 2017 for $815 million.
“Based on Ultratech’s performance relative to our prior projections, we were required to record an intangible asset impairment charge of $252 million for GAAP results,” John R. Peeler, Veeco’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. “This is a noncash charge and does not affect our liquidity, day to day operations” or the company’s non-GAAP results after adjusting for certain items, Peeler said.
In morning trading, the company’s stock price dropped by 12.4 percent, to $12.92. A year earlier, the company’s stock closed at $29.75.
By non-GAAP measures, Peeler said in the statement, the company “had solid Q2 performance” in gross margin, operating income, net income and earnings per share. In its non-GAAP results, the company reported net income of $7.2 million for the quarter.
Veeco is “optimistic about the longer term growth prospects of the combined company as we now have a stronger presence in attractive, growing markets and the right technology to succeed,” Peeler said.
The company plans to close a Singapore manufacturing site by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019, which will save about $2 million a year, Peeler said.
In its GAAP results, the company reported a loss of $5.02 in earnings per diluted share for the quarter, compared with a loss of 49 cents a year earlier.
In its guidance for the third quarter, the company said it expects a loss of $7 million to $12 million, or 15 cents to 25 cents a share, by GAAP measures.
