Veeco Instruments Inc., which makes equipment used to manufacture light-emitting diodes and semiconductors, on Thursday reported higher second-quarter revenue and a widening loss due to a $252 million noncash charge.

The Plainview company reported a 40.6 percent surge in revenue for the quarter ended June 30, to $157.8 million.

It posted a loss of $237.6 million in its results reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. The company attributed the loss to the performance of San Jose, California-based Ultratech Inc., which Veeco acquired in February 2017 for $815 million.

“Based on Ultratech’s performance relative to our prior projections, we were required to record an intangible asset impairment charge of $252 million for GAAP results,” John R. Peeler, Veeco’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. “This is a noncash charge and does not affect our liquidity, day to day operations” or the company’s non-GAAP results after adjusting for certain items, Peeler said.

In morning trading, the company’s stock price dropped by 12.4 percent, to $12.92. A year earlier, the company’s stock closed at $29.75.

By non-GAAP measures, Peeler said in the statement, the company “had solid Q2 performance” in gross margin, operating income, net income and earnings per share. In its non-GAAP results, the company reported net income of $7.2 million for the quarter.

Veeco is “optimistic about the longer term growth prospects of the combined company as we now have a stronger presence in attractive, growing markets and the right technology to succeed,” Peeler said.

The company plans to close a Singapore manufacturing site by the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2019, which will save about $2 million a year, Peeler said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In its GAAP results, the company reported a loss of $5.02 in earnings per diluted share for the quarter, compared with a loss of 49 cents a year earlier.

In its guidance for the third quarter, the company said it expects a loss of $7 million to $12 million, or 15 cents to 25 cents a share, by GAAP measures.