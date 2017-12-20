TODAY'S PAPER
Verint shares edge up on news of artificial intelligence deal

The Verint Systems building at 330 South Service

The Verint Systems building at 330 South Service Rd. in Melville, shown in 2014. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Ken Schachter
Shares of Verint Systems Inc. edged higher Wednesday morning after the Melville company announced the acquisition of a maker of virtual assistants powered by “conversational artificial intelligence” for as much as $51 million.

Verint announced the deal for Spokane Valley, Washington-based Next IT Corp. and its affiliate Next IT Innovation Labs LLC after the stock market close Tuesday.

The deal calls for Verint, a maker of software used by corporations to monitor and manage call centers and by governments to track terrorist and criminal communications, to pay $29.5 million cash plus up to $21.5 million cash based on Next IT’s future performance.

Shares of Verint rose 0.1 percent to $41.45 in Wednesday morning trading.

Check back for updates to this story.

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday.

