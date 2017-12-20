Shares of Verint Systems Inc. edged higher Wednesday morning after the Melville company announced the acquisition of a maker of virtual assistants powered by “conversational artificial intelligence” for as much as $51 million.

Verint announced the deal for Spokane Valley, Washington-based Next IT Corp. and its affiliate Next IT Innovation Labs LLC after the stock market close Tuesday.

The deal calls for Verint, a maker of software used by corporations to monitor and manage call centers and by governments to track terrorist and criminal communications, to pay $29.5 million cash plus up to $21.5 million cash based on Next IT’s future performance.

Shares of Verint rose 0.1 percent to $41.45 in Wednesday morning trading.

