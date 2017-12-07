TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Verint Systems swings to profit on monitoring software sales

Verint Systems in Melville, seen here on Jan.

Verint Systems in Melville, seen here on Jan. 6, 2014 Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By Ken Schachter  kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Verint Systems Inc., whose software is used by businesses to monitor call centers and by government intelligence agencies to identify terrorist threats, swung to a profit in the third quarter as sales increased in both segments.

Verint shares have risen about 11 percent in the past 12 months, but in after-hours trading Wednesday, they fell about 7 percent to $39.50. The company reported the...

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

