Verizon FiOS customers will have access to newscasts from News 12 Networks starting in November, executives announced Wednesday.

Previously, News 12 had been provided exclusively to Optimum customers under former owner Cablevision Systems Corp. of Bethpage and more recently Altice USA Inc. of Long Island City, Queens.

The news coverage offered by News 12 has long been a key competitive advantage for Optimum over FiOS, according to securities filings by Cablevision.

News 12 was started in 1986 by Cablevision founder Charles F. Dolan as the cable television industry's first 24-hour local news channel.

Verizon’s plan to carry News 12 comes less than a month after the company said it would shut down FiOS1 News at midnight on Nov. 15 and provide an alternative 24-hour hyperlocal news channel to its subscribers.

The end of FiOS1 will result in 150 job cuts at RNN News LLC of Rye Brook, which has produced that news channel for 10 years.

“We’re all about choice for our customers, and these channel additions bring our customers even more options for robust news and hyperlocal offerings on the FiOS channel lineup,” said Verizon head of content and strategy Erin McPherson.

In addition to News 12, she said, FiOS customers will have access to two additional news channels owned by Altice starting in early 2020: i24NEWS, which focuses on news reports from the Middle East and other parts of the world, and Cheddar, which produces business news reports aimed at young people.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Altice News president Jon Steinberg said offering News 12 to FiOS customers is part of a plan “to advance Altice as a leader in hyperlocal, national, business and international news.”

Verizon’s announcement follows the settlement of a lawsuit brought by Charles Dolan, his wife and two sons against Altice USA over layoffs at News 12 by Altice since 2016. The settlement was reached last week, though the terms have not been disclosed.

In addition to Long Island, News 12 serves viewers in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Westchester County, Connecticut and New Jersey.