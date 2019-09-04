TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
77° Good Afternoon
Business

Verizon FiOS customers to get News 12 newscasts

Verizon FiOS customers will have access to newscasts

Verizon FiOS customers will have access to newscasts and weather reports from News 12 Networks, including meteorologists like News 12 Long Island's Bill Korbel, starting in November, a company announcement said.  Photo Credit: News 12

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Verizon FiOS customers will have access to newscasts from News 12 Networks starting in November, executives announced Wednesday.

Previously, News 12 had been provided exclusively to Optimum customers under former owner Cablevision Systems Corp. of Bethpage and more recently Altice USA Inc. of Long Island City, Queens.

The news coverage offered by News 12 has long been a key competitive advantage for Optimum over FiOS, according to securities filings by Cablevision.

News 12 was started in 1986 by Cablevision founder Charles F. Dolan as the cable television industry's first 24-hour local news channel.  

Verizon’s plan to carry News 12 comes less than a month after the company said it would shut down FiOS1 News at midnight on Nov. 15 and provide an alternative 24-hour hyperlocal news channel to its subscribers.

The end of FiOS1 will result in 150 job cuts at RNN News LLC of Rye Brook, which has produced that news channel for 10 years.

“We’re all about choice for our customers, and these channel additions bring our customers even more options for robust news and hyperlocal offerings on the FiOS channel lineup,” said Verizon head of content and strategy Erin McPherson.

In addition to News 12, she said, FiOS customers will have access to two additional news channels owned by Altice starting in early 2020: i24NEWS, which focuses on news reports from the Middle East and other parts of the world, and Cheddar, which produces business news reports aimed at young people.

Altice News president Jon Steinberg said offering News 12 to FiOS customers is part of a plan “to advance Altice as a leader in hyperlocal, national, business and international news.”

Verizon’s announcement follows the settlement of a lawsuit brought by Charles Dolan, his wife and two sons against Altice USA over layoffs at News 12 by Altice since 2016. The settlement was reached last week, though the terms have not been disclosed.

In addition to Long Island, News 12 serves viewers in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Westchester County, Connecticut and New Jersey.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The scene of Tuesday night's fatal crash in Girl, 11, dies after Greenport crash
Maj. Jason Brezler in front of federal court Military tribunal: Don't dismiss LI reservist
Jeffrey L. Reynolds, center, president and CEO of Study: Opioid crisis costs LI nearly $8B a year
A man surfs in the Atlantic Ocean as On LI, Dorian expected to affect only East End
The Holtsville Ecology Site became greener with the LI ecology center replaces gas-powered equipment
Timothy Brojer, the former Northport Village administrator, leaves Northport administrator arrested, resigns, officials say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search