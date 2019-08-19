Verizon to shut down FiOS1 News channel 

Verizon plans to shut down its local television news channel, FiOS1 News, a company official said Monday.

“Later this year, Verizon will no longer be offering FiOS1 News,” said spokesman Tony McNary.

He was responding to a request for comment about Verizon ending its partnership with RNN News LLC, which has produced news reports for FiOS1.

RNN told employees on Saturday that its contract with Verizon wasn’t being renewed and 150 jobs would be eliminated as a result.

An RNN spokesman said Monday that 30 employees on Long Island would lose their jobs. The company, based in Rye Brook, covers news and events on Long Island and in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley.

Richard French III, RNN's president of news, said, “Verizon Corporate Services Group Inc. has told us that it will not renew its contract with RNN News when our current agreement expires” at midnight on Nov. 15.

RNN, also known as Regional News Network, has provided content to FiOS1 News since the channel launched in June 2009 as Verizon stepped up its competition with then-Cablevision Systems Corp. in Bethpage for subscribers in the metro area.

Cablevision created News 12 Long Island, the industry’s first 24-hour local news channel, in 1986, later adding additional News 12 channels focused on other parts of the metro area. FiOS1 News eventually became a 24-hour channel as well.

Verizon, which has its headquarters in Manhattan, and RNN have been negotiating a contract renewal for about a year. “We were not able to reach an agreement,” French wrote in a Saturday letter to employees provided to Newsday.

“RNN remains open to discussion with Verizon and will continue to make the case that original local news is critical … We believe a vibrant and competitive press is essential to our society and our democracy,” he said.

McNary, the Verizon spokesman, said the company and RNN had delivered “award-winning hyperlocal news coverage” for a decade. “We wish RNN and their employees well during this transition,” he said.