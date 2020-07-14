The Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center is hosting several virtual employment events to assist residents in their job searches.

The county Department of Labor also has launched a virtual job board, the Virtual Career & Talent Portal, to serve as a one-stop-shop for employers and jobseekers, bringing the programs and services available in the bricks and mortar One-Stop Employment Center online. The job board, at scnyforward.info, is available in English and Spanish.

Job seekers can access job listings, training opportunities, get help creating a résumé and research in-demand occupations. So far, 64 employers have registered for the site, officials said.

Preregistration is required for virtual events. A Zoom login and meeting code will be provided once registration is complete.

Upcoming events include:

Starting your own business, Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.: Ronni Rosen, senior business adviser at the Stony Brook Small Business Development Center, will provide an overview of the process of starting a business. To register, email your name, email address and phone number to: erica.mando@suffolkcountyny.gov.

CVS hiring event, Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon: CVS Pharmacy is hiring for both full and part time positions, including pharmacy technicians, shift supervisor, overnight shift managers, operations manager and pharmacy inventory specialist. Email your name, email address and phone number to:erica.mando@suffolkcountyny.gov.

Attentive Care hiring event, Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon: Attentive Care Home Health Care Services is hiring for home health aides and personal care aides. Email your name and email address to michele.azzara@suffolkcountyny.gov.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Express Employment hiring event, July 23, 10 a.m.-noon: Exress Employment Professionals in Farmingdale is looking to hire a machine operator, CDL B driver, warehouse workers, a dispatcher and an inventory clerk. Email your name, email address and phone number to michele.azzara@suffolkcountyny.gov.