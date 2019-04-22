The Viscardi Center, an Albertson-based network of nonprofits that provide services to those with disabilities, will sponsor a job fair on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The hiring event, to be held at 201 I.U. Willets Rd., aims to help people with disabilities, including veterans, find employment. Around 90 employers, including 1-800-Flowers.com, Bethpage Federal Credit Union, Canon USA and Henry Schein Inc., are expected to participate.

More than 300 job candidates are expected to attend, according to organizers. The free event is open to entry-level and experienced job seekers.

The center will host a seminar on inclusive hiring practices for employers from 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.