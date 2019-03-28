Long Islanders can receive free tax filing help at a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) tax preparation event Saturday in Levittown. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., takes place at the Levittown Public Library, 1 Bluegrass Lane.

During the event, run by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, trained volunteer tax preparers including Rob Suarez, who heads Bethpage's free tax prep program, will be available to speak with those concerned about possible tax return delays in the wake of the recent government shutdown.

Nassau County Legislator John R. Ferretti will also be on-site to speak to the community about VITA, a 2004 Bethpage tax filing initiative, now in its 16th year.

VITA volunteers will help eligible Long Islanders with a 2018 annual income of $55,000 or below file their taxes. Making an appointment is highly encouraged.

For more information, call 1-800-628-7070, email community@bethpagefcu.com or visit bethpagefcu.com/community/events/vita.