Bankrupt Vitamin World Inc. has increased to 124 the number of stores it wants to close and hopes to sell the remainder to another company, according to proposals filed in federal court in Delaware.

The Holbrook-based retail chain said its plan to continue operating as an independent company has changed since seeking bankruptcy in September.

While Vitamin World “originally intended to proceed with a plan of reorganization . . . unforeseen operational challenges and liquidity concerns have caused the debtors to now pursue a sale of substantially all of their assets,” the retailer’s attorneys wrote in court documents filed Tuesday.

They sought a bankruptcy judge’s permission to begin going-out-of-business sales at 124 stores followed by their permanent closure. The only affected store locally is at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, according to the filing.

Vitamin World had initially proposed closing 51 of its 334 locations in more than 30 states under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The retailer now wants to find a buyer for the stores that it doesn’t close.

A spokeswoman for Centre Lane Partners, the Manhattan-based investment firm that owns Vitamin World, didn’t immediately return a telephone call on Wednesday seeking comment.

Centre Lane purchased Vitamin World in February 2016 for about $25 million from Ronkonkoma-based vitamin and dietary supplements manufacturer the Nature’s Bounty Co.

In September, Vitamin World employed 1,478 people at its headquarters, stores and warehouses.