TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 50° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 50° Good Afternoon
Business

Vitamin World seeks to close 124 stores, sell off the rest

Chain had planned to close 51 stores and reorganize, but is now seeking to wind down all operations, bankruptcy court filings say.

Vitamin World is seeking to close 124 of

Vitamin World is seeking to close 124 of its stores and sell the rest. Photo Credit: Chuck Fadely

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Bankrupt Vitamin World Inc. has increased to 124 the number of stores it wants to close and hopes to sell the remainder to another company, according to proposals filed in federal court in Delaware.

The Holbrook-based retail chain said its plan to continue operating as an independent company has changed since seeking bankruptcy in September.

While Vitamin World “originally intended to proceed with a plan of reorganization . . . unforeseen operational challenges and liquidity concerns have caused the debtors to now pursue a sale of substantially all of their assets,” the retailer’s attorneys wrote in court documents filed Tuesday.

They sought a bankruptcy judge’s permission to begin going-out-of-business sales at 124 stores followed by their permanent closure. The only affected store locally is at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, according to the filing.

Vitamin World had initially proposed closing 51 of its 334 locations in more than 30 states under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The retailer now wants to find a buyer for the stores that it doesn’t close.

A spokeswoman for Centre Lane Partners, the Manhattan-based investment firm that owns Vitamin World, didn’t immediately return a telephone call on Wednesday seeking comment.

Centre Lane purchased Vitamin World in February 2016 for about $25 million from Ronkonkoma-based vitamin and dietary supplements manufacturer the Nature’s Bounty Co.

In September, Vitamin World employed 1,478 people at its headquarters, stores and warehouses.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about the economy, development and the relationship between government and business. He joined Newsday in 1996 and previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

The Massapequa LIRR Station is pictured on Dec. Town reduces metered spots in LIRR parking lot
Suffragist Rosalie Gardiner Jones, photographed sometime between 1910 Dual honors for LI suffragist ‘General Jones’
Suffolk County Community College's radio station begins streaming SCCC launches internet radio station
Jake Siciliano, 23, of Lynbrook, with his fiancee, NYPD recruit from LI dies after cancer battle
top docs Who are Long Island's top doctors?
Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino at a town Town OKs changes against supervisor-elect's request
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE