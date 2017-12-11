Vitamin World receives $28 million bid for its remaining stores
The new bidder, an affiliate of a Chinese dairy producer, made an offer after the previous $26 million “stalking horse” bid fell through, documents show.
Vitamin World, the Holbrook-based retail chain that filed for bankruptcy protection in September, has received a $28 million offer from an affiliate of a Chinese dairy producer to acquire its 156 remaining stores after a previous bid fell through.
The new bid calls for Valuable Hero International, based in the British Virgin Islands, to pay $28 million cash, assume liabilities of about $1.2...
