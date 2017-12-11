TODAY'S PAPER
Vitamin World receives $28 million bid for its remaining stores

The new bidder, an affiliate of a Chinese dairy producer, made an offer after the previous $26 million “stalking horse” bid fell through, documents show.

The Vitamin World store in East Meadow is

The Vitamin World store in East Meadow is shown on Feb. 2, 2016. Photo Credit: Chuck Fadely

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Vitamin World, the Holbrook-based retail chain that filed for bankruptcy protection in September, has received a $28 million offer from an affiliate of a Chinese dairy producer to acquire its 156 remaining stores after a previous bid fell through.

The new bid calls for Valuable Hero International, based in the British Virgin Islands, to pay $28 million cash, assume liabilities of about $1.2...

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

