Members of the New York State Assembly are collecting feedback from industry leaders, educators and the public to better address the need for more skilled trades workers and more learning opportunities for high school students.

The Assembly Minority Task Force on Learning for Work, formed to address the issue, will be hosting a forum Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Nassau Community College. Assemb. Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square), Assemb. Dave McDonough (R-Merrick), Assemb. Michael Montesano (R-Glen Head), and Assemb. Mike LiPetri (R- Massapequa), along with other members of the Assembly Minority Conference will be in attendance.

The forum, one of several to be hosted across the state, is a result of the proposed Learning for Work Act sponsored by Ra. The bill is intended to establish a youth apprenticeship program that will give high school students the opportunity to more seamlessly pursue alternatives to college and find work in skilled vocations.

“These are good careers, good jobs and we want to find opportunities for students while they’re in high school,” Ra said Wednesday. Additionally, he said, many in the trade industries say finding skilled workers has become increasingly difficult.

“There are different business entities that have trouble finding people who have the skills they’re looking for,” Ra said.