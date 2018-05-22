The owners of two Westbury meat-processing companies have been ordered to pay $120,555 to 10 workers and $1,000 in fines after pleading guilty to charges that they cheated the employees out of overtime and minimum wage over four years, the state Attorney General's office announced Tuesday.

Roy S. Tuccillo Sr. and Roy Tuccillo Jr., the owners of Diversified Processors Inc. and Processors Inc., also pleaded guilty to falsifying records to conceal the theft, the attorney general's office said. The elder Tuccillo was sentenced on Monday in Nassau County Supreme Court to a restitution payment of $120,555, a $500 fine and three years of felony probation. The younger Tuccillo was sentenced to probation and a $500 fine. The guilty pleas follow an earlier indictment of the pair.

The businesses closed in April 2017, after a search warrant was executed on the companies that February, said Jordan Carmon, a spokesman in the attorney general's office. Lawyers for the companies didn't return phone calls seeking comment, and the Tuccillos couldn't be reached for comment.

The pair told workers they would be paid only for their first 40 hours of work, even though they often worked 60 or more hours a week, according to the charges. The defendants did not retain the time cards workers used to punch in and out, and then "deliberately" falsified those workers' hours using several payroll companies, the attorney general's office said. The wage theft occurred from 2013 to 2017, the office said.

"Workers are entitled to a fair day's pay for a fair day's work," acting Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement.

The U.S. Labor Department's Long Island office in Westbury assisted in the investigation.

Workers who believe they are owed money should contact the attorney general's office at 212-416-8700.