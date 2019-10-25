Report: Wall Street profits hit a 10-year high

Wall Street’s booming.

The pre-tax profits of securities firms hit a 10-year high in the first half of 2019, state comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said Friday.

Profits for the January-June period were $15.1 billion, up 11 percent compared to the first six months of 2018. It was the third consecutive gain, year over year, DiNapoli said.

Taxes on the profits of broker/dealer firms account for about 17 percent of the state’s revenue each year. The firms' performance also is key to the year-end bonuses paid to employees, many of whom commute from Long Island. Spending by bonus recipients is a key driver of Nassau County's economy.

DiNapoli hailed Wall Street’s strong showing but said it was unlikely to continue for the remainder of 2019 because the global economy is slowing, political turbulence continues at home and abroad, and the U.S.-China trade war hasn’t been resolved.

“Wall Street had a very profitable start in 2019, but uncertainties leave the second half of the year an open question,” he said.

DiNapoli predicted jobs in New York City’s securities industry will drop this year by almost 500 compared to a gain of 4,700 positions last year. The industry employs about 181,300 people in the five boroughs, primarily in Manhattan.

“Job gains in the early part of 2019 have been erased in recent months,” he said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The pre-tax profit data released Friday is for 120 stock brokerages that are members of the New York Stock Exchange.