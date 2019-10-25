TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
Business

Report: Wall Street profits hit a 10-year high

James Denaro, left, and Mario Picone work on

James Denaro, left, and Mario Picone work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Brokerages posted more than $15 billion in profits in the first six months of the year.  Photo Credit: AP/Richard Drew

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Wall Street’s booming.

The pre-tax profits of securities firms hit a 10-year high in the first half of 2019, state comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said Friday.

Profits for the January-June period were $15.1 billion, up 11 percent compared to the first six months of 2018. It was the third consecutive gain, year over year, DiNapoli said.

Taxes on the profits of broker/dealer firms account for about 17 percent of the state’s revenue each year. The firms' performance also is key to the year-end bonuses paid to employees, many of whom commute from Long Island. Spending by bonus recipients is a key driver of Nassau County's economy.

DiNapoli hailed Wall Street’s strong showing but said it was unlikely to continue for the remainder of 2019 because the global economy is slowing, political turbulence continues at home and abroad, and the U.S.-China trade war hasn’t been resolved.

“Wall Street had a very profitable start in 2019, but uncertainties leave the second half of the year an open question,” he said.

DiNapoli predicted jobs in New York City’s securities industry will drop this year by almost 500 compared to a gain of 4,700 positions last year. The industry employs about 181,300 people in the five boroughs, primarily in Manhattan.

“Job gains in the early part of 2019 have been erased in recent months,” he said.

The pre-tax profit data released Friday is for 120 stock brokerages that are members of the New York Stock Exchange.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search