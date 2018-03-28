TODAY'S PAPER
44° Good Evening
44° Good Evening
Business

Walmart removes Cosmopolitan magazine from checkout aisles

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation says Walmart's decision makes it a "leader and trailblazer in corporate responsibility.

A Walmart sign is seen on June 1,

A Walmart sign is seen on June 1, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/Alan Diaz

By The Associated Press
Print

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart says it was a business decision to remove Cosmopolitan magazine from its checkout aisles, but some groups have raised concerns about the sexual content of the publication marketed to women.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation says Walmart's decision makes it a "leader and trailblazer in corporate responsibility." The group says Cosmo "places women's value primarily on their ability to sexually satisfy a man and therefore plays into the same culture where men view and treat women as inanimate sex objects."

Walmart senior director of corporate affairs Meggan Kring says customers can find Cosmopolitan in the magazine section of its stores.

A Cosmopolitan representative says with a focus on empowerment, the magazine is "proud of all that the brand has achieved for women around the world."

By The Associated Press

More news

Harendra Singh takes the stand in federal court Power on Trial: Singh’s 7th day on the stand
A statue of Thomas Jefferson at Hofstra University. Dueling petitions over Hofstra’s Jefferson statue
DuWayne Gregory, presiding officer of the Suffolk County Gregory wants King to return Singh donations
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran delivers the State Curran calls for stringent county government ethics
Civil liberties attorney Norman Siegel will represent a Norman Siegel to represent Belmont Park opponents
Skylar Levey, 3, of Greenlawn, makes matzo during Roving rabbi teaches meaning of making matzo