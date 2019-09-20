TODAY'S PAPER
Walmart to stop selling electronic cigarettes

A Walmart store in Commerce, Texas, Sept. 4. Photo Credit: LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By The Associated Press
Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam's Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

The nation's largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eight death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.

By The Associated Press

