Grocery chains are cutting hours to have more time to restock shelves and sanitize stores, and some retailers are closing in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Two of the largest grocery store chains serving Long Island have adjusted hours of operation beginning Monday, officials said.

All Stop & Shop stores will open from 7:30 a.m to 8 p.m. Pickup services are suspended and online shoppers can expect delays because of increased demand, Stop & Shop officials said in a statement. "We, like all retailers — are experiencing some shortages; we are doing everything possible to get products to our stores and to restock the shelves in every community."

All King Kullen and Wild by Nature stores will also have adjusted hours beginning Monday, officials with the supermarket chain said. All stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.

"The change of hours will enable King Kullen to better serve its customers, provide relief to employees, give store teams time to conduct additional preventative sanitation, and allow more efficient restocking of product on shelves," said a statement from King Kullen.

Walmart also announced adjusted store hours beginning Sunday. "Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice," Dacona Smith, chief operating officer of Walmart U.S., said in a statement. "Stores currently operating under more reduced hours ... will keep their current hours of operation.”

In addition, some mall retailers announced store closures.

In a news release, Urban Outfitters said “As far as we know, none of our employees have tested positive for COVID-19. In an effort to protect our communities, we have decided to close all of our stores around the globe. Stores will not reopen until at least March 28."

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The chain said it will "continue to pay our store teams during this time. We will continue to operate our e-commerce and subscription businesses.”

Abercrombie & Fitch also temporarily closed all stores starting Sunday, CEO Fran Horowitz said in a statement on the chain’s website.

Apple announced Friday it would close all stores outside China until March 27.