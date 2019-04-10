TODAY'S PAPER
Walmart to spend $64 million to remodel 13 New York stores

Among the stores getting revamped electronics departments and updated pharmacies are Long Island locations in Commack, Centereach and East Meadow, the retailer said.

A file photo of reusable shopping bags are offered for sale at a Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market. Photo Credit: AP/Nick Ut

Walmart on Wednesday said it plans to spend about $64 million to remodel 13 stores in New York, including Long Island locations in Commack, Centereach and East Meadow.

The company said the remodeled stores will include redone electronics departments, updated pharmacies complete with private consultation rooms and new-look hardware departments. Walmart said there will also be new signage in produce, bakery and deli departments.

The Commack store's grand reopening is slated for early May. Walmart didn't disclose when the remodeling would be completed for the Centereach and East Meadow stores.

“Our multimillion dollar investment in New York is part of our overall mission to improve the customer experience, making shopping faster and more convenient, both in-store and online," Keith Wyche, Walmart’s regional general manager for New York, said in a statement. "Walmart is committed to being the retailer of choice for customers and communities.”

Walmart also said it would launch this year a grocery pickup and delivery service, as well as install pickup towers, which are 16-foot-tall vending machines capable of fulfilling online orders in less than a minute once they arrive at the store. Walmart plans to add 16 pickup towers to stores in New York, including one in Commack.

It didn't disclose when the grocery services would launch.

Walmart has 12 locations on Long Island. It also hopes to build a store with a full-service supermarket in Yaphank.

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

