Business Calendar: Aug. 2-8

MONDAY

VIRTUAL: JOB READINESS

"Understand and Perfect the Interview Process with Confidence," learn how to prepare for and navigate your job search, 7-8 p.m. hosted by West Hempstead Public Library, free, register for a Zoom link, whplibrary.org, 516-481-6591.

ONLINE: RÉSUMÉ REVIEW APPOINTMENTS

One-to-one résumé review with a career development specialist, get real-time feedback using Google Docs, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday and 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, hosted by Bryant Library, free, register by email at careercounselor@bryantlibrary.org for a one-hour appointment, bryantlibrary.org, 516-621-2240.

WEDNESDAY

VIRTUAL: CREATE YOUR OWN WEBSITE

Learn the fundamentals of how websites work, how to register your own domain name and how to easily create/build your own website; basic computer experience is a prerequisite, 7 p.m., hosted by Emma S. Clark Library, free, cardholders only can register for a Zoom link, emmaclark.org, 631-941.4080.

THURSDAY

BUSINESS ESSENTIALS ROUNDTABLE

Business solutions and networking groups for small-business owners to brain storm and find solutions to problems and concerns faced in their businesses, 9-10 a.m., presented by Small Business Development Center at Stony Brook University, free, register by email at sbdc@stonybrook.edu with a subject line "Business Solutions Roundtable," for a link, bit.ly/3i58W6m, 631-632-9837.

ONLINE: INTERVIEW SKILLS

Learn the skills you need to make the best impression during your interview, 6-7 p.m., hosted by Sayville Library, free, register for a Zoom link, sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

VIRTUAL: CREATE A WINNING RÉSUMÉ

Learn powerful techniques to create a résumé that stands out to potential employers, as well as how to style, format and email your résumé using Microsoft Word; basic computer skills required, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., hosted by South Huntington Library, free, register for a Zoom link, shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

Gina Tabarus