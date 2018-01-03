TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Westhampton Beach Brewing to take off at Gabreski Airport

Two former vineyard investors and another partner plan a brewery and a tasting room at the 4,800 square-foot site.

New craft brewer Westhampton Beach Brewing Company plans

Photo Credit: Rechler Equity Partners

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Two former East End vineyard investors and another partner plan to launch a brewery later this year at the Hampton Business District at Francis S. Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.

Brian Sckipp and John Salvaggio, two childhood friends and former partners at Sherwood House Vineyards in Jamesport, and partner Kathleen Tedesco have secured 4,800 square feet of space at the industrial complex...

