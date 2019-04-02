Whole Foods Market’s fourth Long Island store opens Wednesday in a Commack shopping center that hadn't had a full-service supermarket since a King Kullen closed two years ago.

The store opens the same day Amazon is lowering prices at all Whole Foods stores and will begin offering additional savings for Prime members.

Located at 120 Veterans Memorial Hwy., the Commack Whole Foods will have fresh produce, full-service butcher and seafood departments; an in-house bakery; a hot and cold prepared foods section; a coffee and juice bar; beer from local producers; and 142 bins of bulk scoop items, the Austin, Texas-based grocer said in a statement Tuesday.

Taking 75 percent of King Kullen's former space in Veterans Memorial Plaza, the 45,000-square foot Whole Foods also will include a fast-casual eatery, called Pizza Parlor, that will serve wine and locally brewed beer on tap.

With the chain-wide price cuts announced Tuesday, shoppers will save at least 20 percent on hundreds of items with an emphasis on organic produce, the company said in a news release.

For instance, a 12-ounce package of mixed-medley cherry tomatoes will be $3.49 and organic rainbow chard will be $1.99 a bunch, among other deals. And, to entice shoppers to become Prime members, customers can get a special $10 off a $20 purchase coupon with an offer found at Amazon.com/WholeFoods10.

Amazon Prime members will get an additional 10 percent off 20 deals each week and can save more on at least 300 items regularly stocked in stores.

For instance, in April, Prime members will save an extra $2 on organic asparagus and strawberries, both $2.99 per pound. Prepared sandwiches and wraps also will be 20 percent off.

This is the third time Amazon has cut prices at the grocer.

Amazon first slashed prices at Whole Foods Market in 2017 after completing a $13.7 billion acquisition of the chain, and immediately cut prices on organic staples, such as apples, eggs, salmon, tilapia, beef, chicken, baby kale and almond butter.

Whole Foods' other Long Island stores are in Manhasset, Lake Grove and Jericho.

Closed in March 2017, the Commack King Kullen was an original tenant in Veterans Memorial Plaza, which was built in the late 1990s.

-- with wire reports