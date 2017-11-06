William C. Dudley will retire as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York next year.

Dudley will speak Monday at the Economic Club of New York where he may address questions about his resignation and financial regulation, among other topics.

Dudley’s retirement will open the way for new leadership of the system’s largest reserve bank. Dudley’s term ends in 2019 and he plans the retirement for the middle of 2018 to make sure a successor is in place.

Dudley is a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is being replaced by Jerome Powell when her term ends in February.

Dudley played a major role in the Fed’s response to the 2008 financial crisis and has supported Yellen’s cautious efforts to raise interest rates.

More recently, Dudley has said the local economy would benefit from more spending on the Long Island Rail Road, New York City subway system and other mass transit. And he has advocated for more job training, affordable housing and child care to address income inequality, both locally and nationally.

With Newsday Staff