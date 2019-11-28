Union hiring for 50 window-cleaning apprenticeships

The Thomas Shortman Training, Scholarship and Safety Fund of Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union will begin taking applications on Monday for 50 multi-story window and building surface cleaner apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the fund’s office, 25 West 18th St., 4th Floor, in Manhattan, from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through Dec. 13. The forms must be completed at the office on the day they are received.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent and be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and pass a drug test.

More information is available by calling 917-992-5004.