Business

Union hiring for 50 window-cleaning apprenticeships

By James T. Madore
The Thomas Shortman Training, Scholarship and Safety Fund of Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union will begin taking applications on Monday for 50 multi-story window and building surface cleaner apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the fund’s office, 25 West 18th St., 4th Floor, in Manhattan, from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through Dec. 13. The forms must be completed at the office on the day they are received.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent and be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and pass a drug test.

More information is available by calling 917-992-5004.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

