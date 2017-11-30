TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Overcast 51° Good Afternoon
Business

Window cleaners’ union looking to fill 50 apprenticeships

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Window Cleaning Division of Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union will begin taking applications on Monday for 50 multistory window and building surface cleaner apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union office, 25 West 18th St., 4th floor, in Manhattan from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through Dec. 15. The forms must be completed at the office on the same day that they are received.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

More information can be obtained by calling 917-992-5004.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Babylon Town hall in Lindenhurst, July 9, 2017. Town achieves first top bond rating, officials say
Malverne police are seeking the driver of this Cops: Thief steals packages, leaves junk on doorsteps
Anthony Scotto's newest restaurant, One North, took over 3 new over-the-top eateries open on LI
Florence Herrmann, of Center Moriches, died Monday, Nov. Mom dedicated to helping others dies at 94
A Suffolk County Transit bus hit a girl Hospital: Mom, girl hit by bus improving
Luxfer Magtech Inc. has announced that it will LI manufacturing plant to close, lay off 60
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE