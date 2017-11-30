The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the Window Cleaning Division of Local 32BJ of the Service Employees International Union will begin taking applications on Monday for 50 multistory window and building surface cleaner apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union office, 25 West 18th St., 4th floor, in Manhattan from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through Dec. 15. The forms must be completed at the office on the same day that they are received.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

More information can be obtained by calling 917-992-5004.