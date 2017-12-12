TODAY'S PAPER
Developer to build Hicksville e-commerce warehouse

Lincoln Equities Group is buying undeveloped land from Winters Bros. and aims to rent out loading and storage space to distributors.

A rendering shows the 195,000-square-foot e-commerce warehouse Lincoln Equities Group plans to build in Hicksville. Photo Credit: Lincoln Equities Group

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
A New Jersey-based developer plans to build a 195,000-square-foot warehouse in Hicksville designed to attract e-commerce tenants.

Lincoln Equities Group, a developer and commercial real estate landlord based in East Rutherford, plans to build the new facility on 9 acres of undeveloped land at 344 Duffy Ave., JLL, a national brokerage, said in a release. JLL’s Melville office is representing Lincoln Equities in its search for tenants.

The land is currently owned by Winters Bros. Waste Systems. Lincoln Equities plans to close on its purchase of the property in 2018.

“There’s been an increased need for high quality distribution because of the way our economy is changing,” Thomas DiMicelli, an executive vice president at JLL overseeing leasing efforts, said Friday. Given the growth of e-commerce companies like Amazon and others with robust distribution operations, DiMicelli said the building will offer something not available in the local market.

“It’s going to have that kind of room to handle the new trucking needs,” he said.

The new building will feature 32- to 50-foot-high ceilings, making it more efficient for the storage of goods, and will have 20 to 30 loading docks.

“We are developing a facility designed to attract regional and national tenants that want a foothold in the Long Island market,” Joel Bergstein, president of Lincoln Equities, said in a statement. “Our new facility will be optimal space for warehouse and distribution users, including logistics companies and e-commerce-based ‘last-mile’ delivery companies that require superior loading.”

The “last mile” refers to the last leg of a product’s trip before it arrives on the customer’s doorstep.

Lincoln Equities plans to break ground on the project later in 2018 and complete the building in 2019.

