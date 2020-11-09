About a year after officially joining NYU Langone, NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola is getting a new name.

Manhattan-based NYU Langone Health said it would rebrand its Long Island flagship facility as NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island, pending approval from the state Department of Health.

The health system said the new name "solidifies the hospital's full integration into one of the country's premier health care systems."

Winthrop has had an affiliation with NYU Langone since 2017.

NYU Langone said that by joining its health system, NYU Winthrop gained access to NYU's specialized services and resources, including increased access to clinical trials.

The former Winthrop University Hospital was founded in 1896 as the Island's first community hospital by a group of physicians.

Other hospitals in the region have also been recently rebranded.

Northwell Health in September said it was renaming Southside Hospital in Bay Shore as South Shore University Hospital to better reflect that the facility is a teaching hospital.

Also, Oceanside-based South Nassau Communities Hospital last year officially changed its name to Mount Sinai South Nassau. That name change was made to highlight its affiliation with Manhattan-based Mount Sinai Health System, which it officially joined in 2018.