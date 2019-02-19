TODAY'S PAPER
Stony Brook to host second Women in STEM Leadership Program 

The program aims to help women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers fine-tune their negotiating, leadership and mentoring skills.

From left, Jonelle Bradshaw de Hernandez, Women in STEM advisory board, Melissa Woo, CIO for Stony Brook University; Linda Mundy, vice president and chief medical officer at American Regent; and Kathryn Mayer, program instructor and moderator, lead a panel at Stony Brook's Women in STEM Leadership Program on May 10, 2018.  Photo Credit: Stony Brook University/John Griffin

By Daysi Calavia-Robertson daysi.calavia-robertson@newsday.com @Daysi_CL
Print

Women in management positions in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and who are seeking support to advance their careers, can find that help at an immersive three-day Women in STEM Leadership Program to be held by Stony Brook University. 

The program, which will run April 9 to 12, is an "interactive course" designed to "give current and future leaders in STEM industries practical tools, insights and connections" that can help them overcome barriers and take their careers to the next level. 

Sessions for the leadership program, launched by the school last year, will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn on campus. 

This year's event will host 30 women in executive and senior academic posts in  STEM careers.

Program organizer Patricia Malone, executive director of Stony Brook’s Center for Corporate Education, said 2018's program was "on target and very well received." 

"Many of last year's participants expressed how appreciative they were to meet and mingle with other women in highly technical fields. Some of them went as far as to call the experience a 'breath of fresh air,' " she said.

"And many of them said they felt empowered by the interactive nature of the program," Malone added. "Thanks to their feedback, this year we're providing more peer-to-peer networking opportunities and focusing more heavily on confidence building."

This year's Women in STEM attendees will participate in workshops that feature role-playing activities designed to boost their conflict resolution and negotiation skills, and will engage in group discussions about self-advocacy, the power of communicating with purpose and persuasion, current workplace challenges and identifying ways to effect change, among other topics. 

The program will also feature seminars by industry leaders and guest speakers, such as keynoter Florence Hudson, an advanced technology, strategy, diversity and inclusion consultant, and Bonnie Marcus, author of "The Politics of Promotion: How High-Achieving Women Get Ahead and Stay Ahead."

“The conversation around women’s roles in the workplace and gender equity has never been more compelling," Malone said. "Through this program, we help them crystallize their career vision, gain tools and strategies for career advancement, build their confidence and help them develop personal road maps with plans." 

Malone said she hopes Women in STEM also helps motivate employers to create a culture that "embraces women in leadership roles and supports them in the process.”

A fee of $4,700 is required to participate in Stony Brook's Women in STEM program. Most participants will be sponsored by their employees, said Malone. 

The deadline to apply to Stony Brook's Women in STEM Leadership Program is March 20. 

Daysi Calavia-Robertson is a business reporter who covers agriculture, retail, travel and tourism, and special interest topics. She has covered lifestyle and entertainment, on-camera.

