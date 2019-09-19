Stony Brook Medicine’s Advanced Specialty Care facility in Commmack will host a Women's Health Day on Sept. 28.

The event, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., is designed to share the latest women's health information and research with attendees.

Stony Brook doctors will hold seminars on breast cancer, colorectal cancer, heart health, weight loss and hand pain and how to treat it.

New York Times bestselling author Marci Shimoff, of the "Chicken Soup for the Woman's Soul" series, is the scheduled keynote speaker.

The event, at 500 Commack Rd., is open to the public. Advanced registration is required and the fee is $25. For more information, visit stonybrookmedicine.edu/womenshealthday.