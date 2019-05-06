A blow-dry bar recently opened in Woodbury Common, and a stretching studio will open this summer in the Jericho Turnpike shopping center.

So, I guess you could say visitors will be able to curl up and stretch.

(Sorry.)

The first Long Island location for StretchLab, which engages clients in customized stretching routines, will open this summer in Woodbury Common, said Kerri Winans Kaley, general manager of the planned studio and a certified yoga instructor.

StretchLab’s group and one-on-one stretching sessions are led by “certified flexologists,” all of whom have backgrounds in athletic training or kinesiology, she said.

StretchLab draws clients who want to improve their sports performance, decrease joint pain, improve flexibility or reduce stress, according to the company’s website.

“From a wellness and restorative standpoint, this is a great option for people,” Kaley said.

The Woodbury location will be a franchise owned by East Northport resident Christopher Tucker, she said. Membership prices for packages range from $150 to $400 monthly, she said.

Founded in 2015 in Venice, California, StretchLab has locations nationwide, and more are planned in 2019.

The Woodbury Common location occupies a 1,500-square-foot unit, said Neal Kaplan, partner in Kabro Associates, owner of the shopping center.

The new blow-dry bar, called Drybar, opened in March. It provides only blowouts — hair washing, blow drying and styling — and is the second Long Island location for the chain.

Drybar, which has a 4½-year-old location in Roslyn, does not offer cuts, dyes or perms, but does treat clients to complimentary wine, the company said.

At most Drybar locations, the blowouts are $49. Additional services, such as a charcoal scalp scrub, are $10 each.

Blow-dry bars became a thing about 15 years ago.

“First introduced in 2005, blow-dry bars have successfully marketed themselves as an affordable indulgence,” according to IBISWorld Inc., a market research firm in Los Angeles.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, and founded in 2010, Drybar has more than 115 locations, 30 percent of which are franchises, the company said.

Drybar is leasing 1,600 square feet of space in Woodbury Common, Kaplan said.

Two restaurants also recently opened in the shopping center, as previously reported by Newsday.

In March, a 1,500-square-foot Pokéworks, the first Long Island location for the chain, opened in the center. The Manhattan-based restaurant chain specializes in Hawaii-inspired customizable bowls, burritos and salads with a base of raw fish.

Also, Onsen Sushi opened in a 2,000-square-foot space in April, Kaplan said.

Originally built in 1974, Woodbury Common is an 85,000-square-foot shopping center that historically has offered high-end or boutique shops. Some of its current tenants include SoulCycle, a boutique fitness studio; Athleta, which sells activewear for women and girls; beauty store Blue Mercury; and fast-casual salad eatery Chop’t.

But Woodbury Common’s newer tenants are part of “a shift away from the traditional fashion and dry goods stores, toward service, restaurants, health type stores” that has been fueled in large part by online retail competition that has hurt brick-and-mortar retailers, Kaplan said.

One former longtime tenant, Tallulah, a 35-year-old women’s clothing boutique, closed in March after 25 years in Woodbury Common due to its owners’ retirements, which I’ve already reported.

“Tallulah was a wonderful tenant. I probably won’t be able to replace that quality of dry goods, fashion, with another one like it,” said Kaplan, who said the shopping center is continuing to evolve with the desires of its customers.

