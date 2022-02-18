Long Island has 1,180 miles of shoreline, a superhighway once mocked as "the world's longest parking lot" — and now, its own take on Wordle.

The LongIslandle, a challenge modeled after the word-guessing game, Wordle, is slated to launch Friday, the regional tourism agency, Discover Long Island, announced. LongIslandle will feature terms that relate to the region, such as shell, shore or dinghy, in a puzzle published each weekday. The free game — available at www.LongIslandle.com — is designed to create online buzz about the region, Discover Long Island President and CEO Kristen Jarnagin Reynolds said.

"Our team keeps a keen eye on the latest trends to keep Long Island top of mind for local, national and global visitors and 'LongIslandle' is the latest example of that out-of-the-box thinking," Reynolds said in a statement.

Discover Long Island used an open-source coding tool, which allows people to create their own version of Wordle.

Since launching last October, Wordle has attracted 2 million players, Discover Long Island said. Several spinoffs have emerged, with themes on everything from Taylor Swift to the New York City subway system.

LongIslandle will give users six tries to identify a five-letter word. The image at the top of the story shows a six-letter word that was used as a prototype.

Users can suggest words that may be featured in future rounds of the game by messaging Discover Long Island on Twitter or Instagram. The organization will give prizes to those who submit chosen terms.