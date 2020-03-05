Injured workers can attend virtual hearings for their workers’ compensation cases via a new Android app, state officials said.

The state Workers’ Compensation Board has added the free Android app to an iOS app that’s been available for several years. The apps allow injured workers and attorneys to participate in board hearings without traveling to the hearing site.

Upon signing in, the participants stay in a cyber waiting room until the judge calls the case and the hearing begins. The apps may be used on cell phones, tablets and computers.

"We want all injured workers and other participants to have the option of attending their hearing in the manner that works best for them," said Clarissa Rodriguez, chair of the compensation board.

The board began holding virtual hearings in 2018 and has since conducted more than 203,000 across the state.

More information is available at wcb.ny.gov/virtual-hearings/