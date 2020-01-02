TODAY'S PAPER
Business

NYIT hosts workshop on selling goods overseas

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Recent changes in the terms used to sell goods overseas is the subject of a Jan. 9 workshop on the New York Institute of Technology’s Old Westbury campus.

The terms, called Incoterms 2020, are set by the International Chamber of Commerce to facilitate the sale of goods. They apply to purchase orders, packaging and labeling of shipments and certificates of origin.

The workshop will run from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at NYIT’s de Seversky Mansion on Northern Boulevard. The $35 fee includes breakfast and instruction materials.

The instructor is Thomas Cook of the trade consulting firm Blue Tiger International and the National Institute for World Trade, both in East Moriches. The event is being organized by the Long Island office of the U.S. Department of Commerce’s U.S. Commercial Service, the institute and NYIT.

For more information, contact Blue Tiger’s Diane Martin at 516-768-9011 or dmartin@bluetigerintl.com

