The UK’s largest kitchen retailer is cooking up a presence in the American market that will put one of its first three U.S. stores on Long Island.

Wren Kitchens has signed leases to open a showroom in Levittown and one in Newington, Connecticut, in late 2020 or early 2021, according to Newmark Knight Frank, the Manhattan-based real estate firm that is exclusively representing the retailer is the United States.

Wren’s first international expansion will be with a 31,464-square-foot showroom that will open in Milford, Connecticut, this fall.

“We’re hugely excited to be taking our first steps into the American kitchen market. It’s a tremendous opportunity and our research shows an immense desire for kitchen renovations and the latest trends and styles,” a Wren representative said in a statement.

Wren declined to comment beyond the statement.

The company’s store at Levittown Shopping Center will occupy a 19,500-square-foot space, at 2965 Hempstead Tpke., that Petco vacated in April.

In my “Retail Roundup” in late August, I wrote about athletic shoe and apparel retailer Skechers opening a store in Levittown Shopping Center.

The other tenants in the shopping center are Staples, appliance store P.C. Richard & Son and women’s clothing store Mystique Boutique NYC. With Wren Kitchens, the 90,000-square-foot shopping center would be fully occupied — as long as all the other tenants stay put.

“Home furnishings continues to be one of the strongest segments of retail and with the high density and strong demographics in this area, we expect both Wren Kitchens and P.C. Richard to thrive at this center for years to come,” said Brian Schuster, broker and vice chairman at Ripco Real Estate LLC, a Manhattan-based firm with a Jericho office that manages leasing for the shopping center.

Founded in 2009, Wren Kitchens designs, manufacturers and delivers kitchens. The company has more than 90 showrooms in the UK. Customers can order complete kitchens, including cabinets, countertops, storage options, appliances and sinks.

Wren plans to build a 252,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, that it will eventually make its U.S. headquarters, the company said in a statement.

The company plans to continue its U.S. expansion, said Adam Weinblatt, a broker with Newmark Knight Frank.

“We’ll be looking for additional locations initially in the tristate region. After those markets are open and stabilized we expect to expand to additional markets within the U.S.,” he said.

