The Town of Babylon's Wyandanch Community Resource Center will be hosting its annual job fair Friday at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Wyandanch.

The fifth annual job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the parish hall at 1434 Straight Path in Wyandanch.

Around 35 employers are expected to attend the event Friday, including New York Community Bank, Nature’s Bounty Co., Supreme Screw Products Inc. and the U.S. Postal Service. The Suffolk County Department of Labor will also be on site to assist job seekers with improving their resumes.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and to dress in interview attire. Attendees who need proper business attire can contact Career Couture, a boutique located at Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center, which offers individuals business clothing for upcoming interviews without charge, at 631-853-6769.

For more information or help with resumes, contact the Wyandanch Community Resource Center at 631-643-1971.