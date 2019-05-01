TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Morning
SEARCH
49° Good Morning
Business

Wyandanch Community Resource Center hosts job fair 

The fifth annual career event will take place at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church on Friday.

A job seeker talks to a potential employer

A job seeker talks to a potential employer at a job fair presented by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center at the East Hampton Library on April 12. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

The Town of Babylon's Wyandanch Community Resource Center will be hosting its annual job fair Friday at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Wyandanch.

The fifth annual job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the parish hall at 1434 Straight Path in Wyandanch.

Around 35 employers are expected to attend the event Friday, including New York Community Bank, Nature’s Bounty Co., Supreme Screw Products Inc. and the U.S. Postal Service. The Suffolk County Department of Labor will also be on site to assist job seekers with improving their resumes.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and to dress in interview attire. Attendees who need proper business attire can contact Career Couture, a boutique located at Suffolk County’s One-Stop Employment Center, which offers individuals business clothing for upcoming interviews without charge, at 631-853-6769.

For more information or help with resumes, contact the Wyandanch Community Resource Center at 631-643-1971.

video newsday logo
By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Cara Longworth, Long Island Regional Economic Development Council Council hosts town halls on economic development
Mario Obertis, 85, left, and Bill Hothan, 88, New Hyde Park loses VFW post as enrollment declines
Innoveering's Ronkonkoma facility develops components, materials, sensors and LI firm wins DOD contract for Hypersonic engine
Fried chicken comes in regular and spicy styles Chicken and burgers chain opens in Hicksville
Umari Taylor, of Freeport, was charged with first-degree Police: Man arrested in daylight sex attack
Elaine Miller of Plane Sense 4 LI speaks LI panel hears residents' plane-noise complaints