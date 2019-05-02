TODAY'S PAPER
Zorn's closes its shop as it prepares to relocate

After more than 80 years in business, the catering and takeout spot is moving to a new building on its current Hempstead Turnpike property.

Catering and food takeout business Zorn's of Bethpage

Catering and food takeout business Zorn's of Bethpage is relocating to a new, smaller building on its property at 4321 Hempstead Tpke. Photo Credit: Zorn’s of Bethpage

After more than 80 years, Zorn’s of Bethpage is closing up shop, but the halt for the catering and food takeout business will be short-lived.

The business will close at 8 p.m. Thursday, before relocating to a new building on its property at 4321 Hempstead Tpke., the company said Thursday.

Zorn’s will open at its new address next week, in time for Mother’s Day orders, the company said.

The relocation will allow a Honda dealership to be built on part of the 4.09-acre property that was sold last year, Merrill Zorn, president of the company founded by her grandfather, Peter Zorn, told Newsday in October.

The car dealership will replace Zorn’s current 25,000-square-foot building, which the food business has occupied since 1940.

Zorn’s of Bethpage’s new 8,000-square-foot building is on the western side of the property.

The new building will have a more efficient layout than the old building, so Zorn's will be able to produce the same volume of food or more, a spokesman said.

By Tory N. Parrish @ToryParrish1

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

