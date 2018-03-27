BROADWAY

‘My Fair Lady’

Lerner and Loewe’s 1956 musical theater gem (which has not been seen on Broadway since a misguided 1993 revival) returns under the aegis of Lincoln Center Theater and director Bartlett Sher (the forces behind the acclaimed revivals of “South Pacific” and “The King and I”). Leading the 37-member cast are Lauren Ambrose (Eliza Doolittle), Harry Hadden-Paton (Henry Higgins), Norbert Leo Butz (Alfred P. Doolittle) and Diana Rigg (Mrs. Higgins). The majestic score is played by a 29-piece orchestra. In previews now, opens April 19; Vivian Beaumont Theatre, 150 W. 65th St., lct.org

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

The most highly-anticipated show of the spring is the latest official chapter of the “Harry Potter” saga: a two-part drama in which Harry, Ron, Hermione, Ginny and Draco are now adults and Harry’s child, a new student at Hogwarts, has been unexpectedly picked for the Slytherin house. Tickets are hard to come by; many “Harry Potter” fans were unable to secure seats during early sales events. In previews now, opens April 22; Lyric Theatre, 214 W. 43rd St., harrypottertheplay.com

‘The Boys in the Band’

The boys (in the band) are back in town. Mart Crowley’s play about a birthday party gone terribly wrong will receive a 50th anniversary revival with a starry cast that includes Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells and Matt Bomer. The play is considered a pivotal work in the history of gay drama; it is joined this season by Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” another landmark gay drama. April 30-Aug. 11; Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St., boysintheband.com

OFF-BROADWAY

‘Yerma’

This rarely-seen poetic tragedy by the early 20th century Spanish playwright Federico García Lorca (“Blood Wedding,” “The House of Bernarda Alba”) is playing the massive Park Avenue Armory on the Upper East Side. The production (which is staged within a large glass box) was previously done at London’s National Theatre. Olivier Award winner Billie Piper makes her North American debut in the title role. Through April 21; Park Avenue Armory, 643 Park Ave., armoryonpark.org

‘Mlima’s Tale’

Lynn Nottage (whose working-class drama “Sweat” played Broadway and won a Pulitzer Prize last season) returns to the Public Theater (where “Sweat” received its New York premiere) with a new globe-trotting drama about an elephant that becomes a victim of the ivory market. March 27-May 20; Public Theater, 425 Lafayette St., publictheater.org

‘Symphonie Fantastique’

Basil Twist’s surreal spectacle of puppetry, water and music, which is inspired by French composer Hector Berlioz’s 1830 symphony of the same name, will be revived at the West Village performance arts complex HERE, where it premiered 20 years ago. The elaborate production includes a 1,000-gallon water tank, five unseen puppeteers and live piano accompaniment. March 29-June 17; HERE, 145 Sixth Ave., here.org

‘Long Day’s Journey Into Night’

Just two years since Eugene O’Neill’s seminal family drama received a Broadway revival led by Jessica Lange and Gabriel Byrne, a London production starring Jeremy Irons and Lesley Manville and directed by Sir Richard Eyre will play BAM. May 8-27; BAM Harvey Theater, 651 Fulton St., Fort Greene, bam.org

‘Me and My Girl’

The annual Encores! season at City Center will come to a close with a concert revival of “Me and My Girl,” a feel-good, dance-heavy 1930s English musical comedy that became an unlikely hit in New York in the 1980s. May 9-13; City Center, 131 W. 55th St., nycitycenter.org (Matt Windman)