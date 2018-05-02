TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning

Cannes debut for ‘Gotti’

By The Associated Press
Print

The delayed mobster biopic “Gotti,” starring John Travolta, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Film producers told The Associated Press on Tuesday that “Gotti” will premiere out of competition at Cannes at a special gala screening at the Palais des Festivals on May 15. The Cannes Film Festival begins May 8.

“Gotti” depicts the rise and fall of the notorious Gambino family crime boss John V. Gotti. It’s directed by Patchogue native Kevin Connolly (“Entourage”).

The movie was supposed to open in December. But just 10 days before its release, distributor Lionsgate sold the film back to its production company. Vertical Entertainment stepped in with a wider release plan set for June 15. Ticketing service MoviePass also invested in the film.

In a statement, Travolta thanked Cannes Film Festival director Thierry Fremaux for selecting “Gotti.”

More news

Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at the federal Power on Trial: ‘Keys to the county’
It will be sunny and dry Wednesday, and Temps to reach the 80s on LI today, forecasters say
John Gross leads a community forum at Northport Oral arguments set in district’s LIPA tax case
Wildine Charlo 19, of Valley Stream, looks for Cops give LI teens free prom dresses at event
After a fire destroyed the old structure in Landmark LI diner reopens after fire
The name of late NYPD Det. Steven McDonald, Det. McDonald among fallen officers to be honored