TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Morning
SEARCH
43° Good Morning
ClassifiedsCars

Acura recalls 360,000 SUVs because taillights can go dark

The Acura MDX is on display at the

The Acura MDX is on display at the 2016 New York Auto Show on March 23, 2016, at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

By The Associated Press
Print

DETROIT — Honda's luxury brand Acura is recalling more than 360,000 SUVs worldwide because water can get into the taillights and make them go dark.

The recall is mostly in North America and covers the MDX from the 2014 through 2019 model years.

The company says that due to a manufacturing problem, water can get into the light assemblies through some seals and cause electrical problems. That can knock out lights in the tailgate and some interior lighting. Acura says it hasn't received any reports of crashes or injuries.

Dealers will replace the seals, and if necessary install new light assemblies and wiring.

Owners will be notified early next month.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Barbara Mehlman, from left, helps Eileen Kelly, of Town class teaches LI seniors smartphone basics
Kimberly Jerideau of the Suffolk Department of Labor, LI employment center hosting hiring events
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino spoke in Analysis: Town rejected less costly recycling bids
Dr. Christopher Windham has been named vice president Catholic Health Services hires three new executives
State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli on Jan. 6. Audit faults state Education Dept. over school safety
Fog along Horseblock Road in Medford on Tuesday Forecast: Foggy morning, 'noticeably cooler'